    December 8, 2021
    How to Watch North Florida at Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Florida looks to snap its two-game losing streak in college basketball on Wednesday night when it hosts North Florida.
    North Florida heads to Gainesville on Wednesday night looking to serve Florida with its third straight loss. The Ospreys go on the road just 2-8 on the year but just saw a winless Texas Southern take down the Gators so they feel like they have a shot.

    How to Watch North Florida at Florida in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (National)

    Live stream the North Florida at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Florida is no stranger to good competition as five of its eight losses this year have come against major conference teams. The Ospreys haven't shied away from playing really good teams and on Wednesday, they will hope they can finally get that upset.

    Florida will look to avoid another shocking loss when it takes on the Ospreys. The Gators were completely dominated by Texas Southern on Monday night in their 15-point loss.

    It was possibly the biggest upset of the year in college basketball and one the Gators will look to bounce back from Wednesday night.

    Florida is a huge favorite in this one, but North Florida saw what just happened and comes in ready to get the upset.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    North Florida at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
