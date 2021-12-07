Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Florida Ospreys (2-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when they square off against the No. 20 Florida Gators (6-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: SECN
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Florida vs. North Florida

    • The Gators score just two more points per game (75.4) than the Ospreys allow (73.4).
    • The Ospreys put up 8.2 more points per game (66.5) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (58.3).
    • The Gators make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Ospreys have allowed to their opponents (45%).

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton puts up 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.
    • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. puts up 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 1 block.
    • Anthony Duruji averages 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Tyree Appleby paces his team in assists per game (3), and also puts up 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Myreon Jones is posting 10.6 points, 2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Carter Hendricksen is the Ospreys' top scorer (11.6 points per game), and he delivers 1.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
    • Jose Placer is the Ospreys' top assist man (2.9 per game), and he averages 11 points and 3.4 rebounds.
    • Jadyn Parker is averaging a team-high 4.7 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 7.8 points and 0.7 assists, making 58.2% of his shots from the floor.
    • Dorian James is putting up a team-best 4.7 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 5.4 points and 1.8 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field.
    • The Ospreys get 7.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Emmanuel Adedoyin.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    North Florida at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores a long three point basket between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and forward Franz Wagner (22) at the end of the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball pas New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball in the third quarter defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) tries to defend during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after their win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) an forward Bruce Brown (1) defend during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives between Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14), Jae Crowder (99), and Deandre Ayton (22) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy