The North Florida Ospreys (2-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game road slide when they square off against the No. 20 Florida Gators (6-1) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. North Florida

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Key Stats for Florida vs. North Florida

The Gators score just two more points per game (75.4) than the Ospreys allow (73.4).

The Ospreys put up 8.2 more points per game (66.5) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (58.3).

The Gators make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Ospreys have allowed to their opponents (45%).

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton puts up 14.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. puts up 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Anthony Duruji averages 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyree Appleby paces his team in assists per game (3), and also puts up 11.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Myreon Jones is posting 10.6 points, 2 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

North Florida Players to Watch