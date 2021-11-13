North Florida vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch North Florida vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) take on the North Florida Ospreys (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
- Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grand Canyon
-12
140 points
Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. North Florida
- Last year, the Antelopes put up just 0.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Ospreys allowed (75).
- The Ospreys put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.
- The Antelopes shot 49% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.
- The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was six percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Asbjorn Midtgaard posted 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 0.7 assists, shooting 71.5% from the field (first in the country).
- Jovan Blacksher Jr. put up a team-high 5.3 assists per contest last season. He also posted 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Alessandro Lever put up 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Oscar Frayer averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Gabe McGlothan put up 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 58.2% from the floor.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
- Jonathan Aybar averaged five boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
- Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Placer averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Aybar compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.
