North Florida vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch North Florida vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

    The Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-0) take on the North Florida Ospreys (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Arena: Grand Canyon University Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Grand Canyon vs North Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grand Canyon

    -12

    140 points

    Key Stats for Grand Canyon vs. North Florida

    • Last year, the Antelopes put up just 0.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Ospreys allowed (75).
    • The Ospreys put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, 7.5 more points than the 62.1 the Antelopes allowed to opponents.
    • The Antelopes shot 49% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Ospreys allowed to opponents.
    • The Ospreys' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was six percentage points higher than the Antelopes allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

    Grand Canyon Players to Watch

    • Asbjorn Midtgaard posted 14.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 0.7 assists, shooting 71.5% from the field (first in the country).
    • Jovan Blacksher Jr. put up a team-high 5.3 assists per contest last season. He also posted 12 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Alessandro Lever put up 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Oscar Frayer averaged 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Gabe McGlothan put up 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest last season, shooting 58.2% from the floor.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Jonathan Aybar averaged five boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Placer averaged 0.8 takeaways per game, while Aybar compiled 1.2 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    North Florida at Grand Canyon

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

