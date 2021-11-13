Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    How to Watch North Florida at Grand Canyon in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Florida plays its third game in four days on Friday against Grand Canyon. This is the first meeting between these two schools.
    North Florida (0-2) plays its third road game of the season on Friday as it heads to Arizona to take on Grand Canyon (1-0).

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

    Live Stream North Florida at Grand Canyon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This game should be easier than games against Texas Tech and Texas A&M were for North Florida, but the Ospreys will still face a tough test. The team was picked to finish seventh in the ASUN in the preseason poll.

    Carter Hendricksen is the only North Florida player averaging double-digit points per game this season. He sits at 14.0, thanks to a 40% mark from three-point range. He was named to the preseason all-conference team.

    Grand Canyon comes in off a 74-53 win over Grambling State that saw Jovan Blacksher score a team-high 16 points, while Gabe McGlothan added 11 points and six rebounds.

    The WAC preseason coaches poll had Grand Canyon picked to finish second in the conference, with a pair of first-team votes. Blacksher was the only player selected for the all-conference team.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

