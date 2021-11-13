North Florida plays its third game in four days on Friday against Grand Canyon. This is the first meeting between these two schools.

North Florida (0-2) plays its third road game of the season on Friday as it heads to Arizona to take on Grand Canyon (1-0).

How to Watch North Florida at Grand Canyon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KUTPDT – Phoenix, AZ)

This game should be easier than games against Texas Tech and Texas A&M were for North Florida, but the Ospreys will still face a tough test. The team was picked to finish seventh in the ASUN in the preseason poll.

Carter Hendricksen is the only North Florida player averaging double-digit points per game this season. He sits at 14.0, thanks to a 40% mark from three-point range. He was named to the preseason all-conference team.

Grand Canyon comes in off a 74-53 win over Grambling State that saw Jovan Blacksher score a team-high 16 points, while Gabe McGlothan added 11 points and six rebounds.

The WAC preseason coaches poll had Grand Canyon picked to finish second in the conference, with a pair of first-team votes. Blacksher was the only player selected for the all-conference team.

