Publish date:
How to Watch North Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Rupp Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kentucky
-25.5
143.5 points
Key Stats for Kentucky vs. North Florida
- The Wildcats average 11 more points per game (82.8) than the Ospreys give up (71.8).
- The Ospreys put up just 3.9 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.8).
- This season, the Wildcats have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have knocked down.
- The Ospreys have shot at a 42% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Oscar Tshiebwe puts up a team-best 15.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.4 points and 1 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.
- Sahvir Wheeler is tops on the Wildcats at 8.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3 rebounds and 11.8 points. He is first in the nation in assists.
- Tyty Washington Jr. averages 15 points and 3.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keion Brooks Jr. puts up 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.
- Kellan Grady is putting up 10 points, 0.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
North Florida Players to Watch
- Carter Hendricksen is No. 1 on the Ospreys in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounding (4), and posts 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jose Placer leads the Ospreys in assists (3.2 per game), and puts up 10 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Ospreys get 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dorian James.
- The Ospreys receive 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jadyn Parker.
- Emmanuel Adedoyin gets the Ospreys 8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
November
26
2021
North Florida at Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)