Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena

Favorite Spread Total Kentucky -25.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. North Florida

The Wildcats average 11 more points per game (82.8) than the Ospreys give up (71.8).

The Ospreys put up just 3.9 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.8).

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have knocked down.

The Ospreys have shot at a 42% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe puts up a team-best 15.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.4 points and 1 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.

Sahvir Wheeler is tops on the Wildcats at 8.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3 rebounds and 11.8 points. He is first in the nation in assists.

Tyty Washington Jr. averages 15 points and 3.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keion Brooks Jr. puts up 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.

Kellan Grady is putting up 10 points, 0.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

North Florida Players to Watch