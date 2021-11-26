Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Florida vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) celebrates as he helps forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) to his feet during the first half against the Albany Great Danes at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (1-5) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. North Florida

    Kentucky vs North Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Kentucky

    -25.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. North Florida

    • The Wildcats average 11 more points per game (82.8) than the Ospreys give up (71.8).
    • The Ospreys put up just 3.9 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.8).
    • This season, the Wildcats have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Ospreys have shot at a 42% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Oscar Tshiebwe puts up a team-best 15.8 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 13.4 points and 1 assists, shooting 62.5% from the floor.
    • Sahvir Wheeler is tops on the Wildcats at 8.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3 rebounds and 11.8 points. He is first in the nation in assists.
    • Tyty Washington Jr. averages 15 points and 3.4 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5 rebounds, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Keion Brooks Jr. puts up 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.
    • Kellan Grady is putting up 10 points, 0.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Carter Hendricksen is No. 1 on the Ospreys in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounding (4), and posts 1.5 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jose Placer leads the Ospreys in assists (3.2 per game), and puts up 10 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Ospreys get 5.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dorian James.
    • The Ospreys receive 7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jadyn Parker.
    • Emmanuel Adedoyin gets the Ospreys 8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    North Florida at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17225813
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214068
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Jazz

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15750709
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wichita State vs. Missouri in Men's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    Wichita State Shockers guard Tyson Etienne (1) reacts to an official's call during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Nikos Frazier/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wichita State vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) hits Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the face in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gary Trent Jr. (33) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/26/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy