Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday evening, North Florida will go for a huge college basketball upset when it takes on Kentucky
    Author:

    Every sports fan loves seeing a huge upset. That is the case unless, of course, those fans are on the losing end of the shocker. On Friday evening, North Florida will try to pull off a massive college basketball upset when it takes on Kentucky.

    How to Watch North Florida Ospreys at Kentucky Wildcats Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the North Florida Ospreys at Kentucky Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Ospreys have come through with a 1-5 record. They have struggled mightily and are in need of a big statement win to change their momentum. Last time out, North Florida ended up beating Webber International by a final score of 103-45 to pick up its first win of the year.

    On the other side of the court, Kentucky has gone 4-1 this season and comes in ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Wildcats are fresh off of a dominant 86-61 win over Albany. They were led by freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

    This should be a win for the Wildcats if they come in and play their game. However, fans have seen crazier upsets before. Make sure to tune in for this matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    North Florida at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    north carolina state
    College Football

    How to Watch North Carolina at NC State

    3 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Lightning

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17225266
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Hornets

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lehigh at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    kentucky basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens at Sabres

    3 minutes ago
    memphis basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Memphis vs. Iowa State

    3 minutes ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Harvard in College Hockey

    3 minutes ago
    demar derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Magic

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy