How to Watch North Florida at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

On Friday evening, North Florida will go for a huge college basketball upset when it takes on Kentucky

Every sports fan loves seeing a huge upset. That is the case unless, of course, those fans are on the losing end of the shocker. On Friday evening, North Florida will try to pull off a massive college basketball upset when it takes on Kentucky.

How to Watch North Florida Ospreys at Kentucky Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the North Florida Ospreys at Kentucky Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Ospreys have come through with a 1-5 record. They have struggled mightily and are in need of a big statement win to change their momentum. Last time out, North Florida ended up beating Webber International by a final score of 103-45 to pick up its first win of the year.

On the other side of the court, Kentucky has gone 4-1 this season and comes in ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Wildcats are fresh off of a dominant 86-61 win over Albany. They were led by freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

This should be a win for the Wildcats if they come in and play their game. However, fans have seen crazier upsets before. Make sure to tune in for this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.