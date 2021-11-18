North Florida vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch North Florida vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) shoots against Long Beach State 49ers guard Drew Cobb (3) and forward Romelle Mansel (13)during the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (3-0) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Florida Ospreys (0-4) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Pauley Pavilion.

    How to Watch UCLA vs. North Florida

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Pauley Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UCLA vs North Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UCLA

    -25.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for UCLA vs. North Florida

    • Last year, the Bruins scored only 1.6 fewer points per game (73.4) than the Ospreys allowed (75).
    • The Ospreys scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, only 1.2 more points than the 68.4 the Bruins gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Bruins had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Ospreys' opponents hit.
    • The Ospreys shot 44.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 44.1% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

    UCLA Players to Watch

    • Jaime Jaquez Jr. paced his team in rebounds per contest (6.1) last season, and also posted 12.3 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averaged 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Tyger Campbell led the Bruins at 5.4 assists per contest last year, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 10.4 points.
    • Johnny Juzang paced the Bruins at 14.4 points per game last season, while also posting 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
    • Jules Bernard averaged 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Cody Riley put up 10 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 53.8% from the floor.

    North Florida Players to Watch

    • Jose Placer averaged 14.5 points per contest to go with 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season.
    • Jonathan Aybar averaged five boards per game and Emmanuel Adedoyin dished out 4.1 assists per game.
    • Placer hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Placer and Aybar were defensive standouts last season, with Placer averaging 0.8 steals per game and Aybar collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    North Florida at UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
