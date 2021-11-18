Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Florida Ospreys at UCLA Bruins in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UCLA looks to remain perfect and pick up its fourth straight win on the year when the Bruins host North Florida on Wednesday night.
    North Florida's five-game road trip to start the season comes to an end on Wednesday night against its toughest opponent so far. The Ospreys have struggled out of the gate, losing their first four games to Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Grand Canyon and Arizona State.

    How to Watch North Florida at UCLA Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the North Florida at UCLA game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It has been a tough schedule and one that gets harder when they take on No. 2 UCLA in Pauley Pavilion.

    UCLA will look to send North Florida home with its fifth straight loss and, in turn, continue its win streak. 

    The Bruins easily took care of Long Beach State on Monday that kept them perfect on the year.

    UCLA had high expectations coming into this year after its Final Four run last year, and so far the Bruins haven't disappointed. They dispatched CSU Bakersfield and Long Beach State without much problem and came back to beat Villanova in overtime in a top-five matchup on Friday.

    Johnny Juzang has continued his impressive run and is currently averaging 23 points per game to lead the Bruins. 

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    North Florida Ospreys at UCLA Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Florida at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

