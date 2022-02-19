How to Watch North Texas at Alabama-Birmingham in Men's College Basketball

UNT searches for its 12th win in a row as it visits UAB on Saturday.

Alabama-Birmingham (20-6) plays host to North Texas (19-4) in a huge Conference USA showdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Mean Green enter this game as winners of 11 in a row. The team boasts a 12-1 conference record and is 7-0 in true road games. The team is coming off of a 54-51 win over Florida Atlantic.

As for UAB, the Blazers are 10-3 in conference play and 15-1 at home this year. The team is coming off a dominant win over Rice, beating the Owls 92-68.

UNT's last loss actually came against this UAB team, with the Mean Green dropping the first meeting 69-63, the only conference loss this year for North Texas.

UAB got 17 points on 6-for-15 shooting from Jordan Walker in that one. He also added three assists and two steals. The Blazers shot 50% from deep.

UNT was led by Mardrez McBride's 17 points, but an 8-for-25 night from deep for the Mean Green doomed the team. Will North Texas be able to keep the winning streak alive on Saturday and get revenge against the only CUSA team that it lost to?

