How to Watch North Texas at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, North Texas will hit the road for a matchup against Louisiana Tech.

Looking ahead to today's schedule of college basketball games, there will be quite a few good ones for fans to watch. One will feature North Texas hitting the road to take on Louisiana Tech. While this game doesn't feature elite contenders, it should be a good game between two teams who should match up well against each other.

How to Watch the North Texas Mean Green at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: fuboTV HLS 8

Prior to this afternoon's game, the Mean Green hold a 14-4 record and have looked dominant all season long. They could even be a sleeper come tournament time to pull off an upset. Last time out, North Texas ended up 63-54 win over Southern Miss in their last game.

On the other side of the court, the Bulldogs have a 16-4 record this season. Just like the Mean Green, this is a team to keep a close eye on come tournament time. Louisiana Tech is coming off of a 80-63 win over Rice in their last matchup.

Both of these teams have been playing great basketball this season. This should be a very entertaining and intriguing game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time win.

