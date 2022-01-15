How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

Western Kentucky goes for its third straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts North Texas

Western Kentucky hosts North Texas on Saturday and is looking to extend its two-game winning streak. The Hilltoppers bounced back from a C-USA opening loss to Louisiana Tech with wins against FIU and Rice.

How to Watch North Texas at Western Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The consecutive wins have them 2-1 in conference play and 10-6 overall. It has been a nice rebound after they lost a tough 74-73 game to the Bulldogs back on New Year's Day.

Western Kentucky led the whole game against Louisiana Tech until the very end when it fumbled away the win.

The teams has played well since and Saturday afternoon it will look to get that third straight win against a North Texas team that has won two straight.

The Mean Green have won back-to-back close games against Middle Tennessee and Marshall to get their C-USA record to 3-1.

North Texas has now won eight of nine games, with its only loss coming in a close game against UAB a week and a half ago.

Both teams are playing well and looking to get the upper hand in conference play which should make this a great under-the-radar game.

