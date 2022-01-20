Skip to main content

How to Watch Charlotte at North Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Texas goes for its fourth straight win on Thursday night when it hosts Charlotte.

North Texas had a tough start to the year but has been great since. The Mean Green started the season just 2-3, but have since won nine of ten. Their only loss during that time was a 69-63 defeat to UAB.

How to Watch Charlotte at North Texas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Charlotte at North Texas game on fuboTV:

The loss to the Blazers is their only Conference USA defeat as they are 4-1 and a game and a half back of first-place Louisiana Tech in the West division.

North Texas has been playing great but needs a win on Thursday night if they want to keep pace with the top teams in the conference.

Charlotte will look to keep that from happening as it tries to avoid losing its second straight game.

The 49ers had their four-game winning streak snapped on Monday when they went to FAU and lost 96-67. It was a sudden end to their winning streak and one that dropped them to 2-1 in C-USA.

Charlotte is still tied with Old Dominion at the top of the East division despite playing just three conference games so far.

Thursday night they look to get back in the win column and pick up a huge road win against a very good North Texas team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

