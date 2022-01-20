How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Charlotte 49ers guard Austin Butler (2) shoots over Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (11-4, 4-1 C-USA) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (9-6, 2-1 C-USA) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at UNT Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for North Texas vs. Charlotte

The Mean Green put up 66.7 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.5 the 49ers allow.

The 49ers score an average of 71.5 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 56.7 the Mean Green allow.

This season, the Mean Green have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 46.0% of shots the 49ers' opponents have hit.

The 49ers have shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Mean Green have averaged.

North Texas Players to Watch

The Mean Green leader in rebounds and assist is Thomas Bell, who pulls down 6.8 rebounds and distributes 2.7 assists per game along with scoring 11.7 points per contest.

North Texas' leading scorer is Tylor Perry, who tallies 14.7 points a game in addition to his 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Mean Green get the most three-point shooting production out of Perry, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

JJ Murray is North Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Bell leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Charlotte Players to Watch

Jahmir Young's points (20.2 per game) and assists (4.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 49ers' leaderboards.

Austin Butler grabs 6.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.2 points per game and adds 1.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Charlotte rebounding leaderboard.

Young is consistent from distance and leads the 49ers with 2.2 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Young (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aly Khalifa (1.0 per game).

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Rice W 75-43 Home 1/6/2022 UAB L 69-63 Home 1/8/2022 Middle Tennessee W 70-63 Home 1/13/2022 Marshall W 69-65 Away 1/15/2022 Western Kentucky W 65-60 Away 1/20/2022 Charlotte - Home 1/22/2022 Old Dominion - Home 1/27/2022 Southern Miss - Away 1/29/2022 Louisiana Tech - Away 2/3/2022 UTEP - Home 2/5/2022 UTSA - Home

Charlotte Schedule