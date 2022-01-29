Skip to main content

How to Watch North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 7-1 C-USA) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-4, 7-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: fubo Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana Tech vs North Texas Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisiana Tech

-2.5

127.5 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

  • The Bulldogs put up 22.6 more points per game (78.8) than the Mean Green allow (56.2).
  • The Mean Green average only 1.2 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (67.8).
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Mean Green allow to opponents.
  • The Mean Green's 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. posts 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.
  • Amorie Archibald averages 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cobe Williams is tops on his team in assists per game (3.6), and also totals 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Keaston Willis is putting up 11.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • David Green averages 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

North Texas Players to Watch

  • Thomas Bell paces the Mean Green in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (2.8), and posts 11.8 points. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
  • Tylor Perry paces the Mean Green in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (2.5), and produces 2.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • The Mean Green receive 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game from Abou Ousmane.
  • Mardrez McBride is putting up 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.
  • Rubin Jones gives the Mean Green 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

North Texas
College Basketball

