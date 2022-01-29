Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (14-4, 7-1 C-USA) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-4, 7-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

4:00 PM ET

fubo Sports Network

Thomas Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -2.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas

The Bulldogs put up 22.6 more points per game (78.8) than the Mean Green allow (56.2).

The Mean Green average only 1.2 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (67.8).

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Mean Green allow to opponents.

The Mean Green's 44.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. posts 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Amorie Archibald averages 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Cobe Williams is tops on his team in assists per game (3.6), and also totals 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Keaston Willis is putting up 11.4 points, 1.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

David Green averages 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

North Texas Players to Watch