North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

The North Texas Mean Green (21-4, 14-1 C-USA) will host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (20-7, 11-4 C-USA) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

The Mean Green average just 3.0 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Bulldogs give up (69.4).

The Bulldogs score an average of 78.4 points per game, 22.8 more points than the 55.6 the Mean Green give up to opponents.

This season, the Mean Green have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.0% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.6% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.

North Texas Players to Watch

Tylor Perry leads the Mean Green in points and assists per game, scoring 14.0 points and distributing 2.6 assists.

Thomas Bell leads North Texas in rebounding, grabbing 6.7 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.3 points a contest.

The Mean Green get the most three-point shooting production out of Mardrez McBride, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

JJ Murray and Bell lead North Texas on the defensive end, with Murray leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Bell in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. has the top spot on the Bulldogs leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams' assist statline paces Louisiana Tech; he records 3.4 assists per game.

Keaston Willis knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Louisiana Tech's leader in steals and blocks is Lofton with 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/7/2022 UTEP W 66-58 Home 2/12/2022 Rice W 67-44 Away 2/17/2022 Florida Atlantic W 54-51 Away 2/19/2022 UAB W 58-57 Away 2/24/2022 Southern Miss W 85-61 Home 2/26/2022 Louisiana Tech - Home 3/3/2022 UTSA - Away 3/5/2022 UTEP - Away

Louisiana Tech Schedule