The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Stadium

Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -2 124.5 points

Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. North Texas

The 77.5 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are 21.0 more points than the Mean Green give up (56.5).

The Mean Green's 66.9 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.

The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Mean Green allow to opponents.

The Mean Green are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Dayvion McKnight leads his team in assists per game (6.6), and also posts 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jamarion Sharp paces the Hilltoppers at 7.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 8.0 points.

Jairus Hamilton paces the Hilltoppers at 14.7 points per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Josh Anderson puts up 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.6 steals (sixth in college basketball) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Camron Justice is averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

North Texas Players to Watch