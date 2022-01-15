How to Watch North Texas vs. Western Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-6, 2-1 C-USA) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the North Texas Mean Green (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at E. A. Diddle Arena. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. North Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: E. A. Diddle Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Kentucky
-2
124.5 points
Key Stats for Western Kentucky vs. North Texas
- The 77.5 points per game the Hilltoppers put up are 21.0 more points than the Mean Green give up (56.5).
- The Mean Green's 66.9 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 68.4 the Hilltoppers give up to opponents.
- The Hilltoppers are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Mean Green allow to opponents.
- The Mean Green are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 40.1% the Hilltoppers' opponents have shot this season.
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Dayvion McKnight leads his team in assists per game (6.6), and also posts 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jamarion Sharp paces the Hilltoppers at 7.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.3 assists and 8.0 points.
- Jairus Hamilton paces the Hilltoppers at 14.7 points per contest, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Josh Anderson puts up 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 2.6 steals (sixth in college basketball) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Camron Justice is averaging 13.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
North Texas Players to Watch
- Thomas Bell paces the Mean Green in rebounding (6.9 per game) and assists (2.6), and puts up 11.3 points. He also posts 0.9 steals and 1.0 block.
- Tylor Perry is the Mean Green's top scorer (14.9 points per game), and he delivers 2.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
- Abou Ousmane gets the Mean Green 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Mean Green get 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Mardrez McBride.
- Rubin Jones is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
How To Watch
January
15
2022
North Texas at Western Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)