How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (0-2) play the Boston University Terriers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Boston University
- Last year, the Huskies recorded 67.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.9 the Terriers gave up.
- The Terriers' 69.4 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 68.3 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Huskies had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.
- The Terriers shot at a 43.7% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Tyson Walker scored 18.8 points and dished out 4.8 assists per game last season.
- Shaquille Walters grabbed 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.
- Walker knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
- Walker averaged 2.4 steals per game, while Jahmyl Telfort collected 0.4 blocks per contest.
Boston University Players to Watch
- Javante McCoy scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.1 assists per game last season.
- Sukhmail Mathon averaged 8.2 boards per game in addition to his 11.2 PPG average.
- Jonas Harper hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Harper and Mathon were defensive standouts last season, with Harper averaging 1.3 steals per game and Mathon collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Colgate
L 65-58
Away
11/12/2021
Georgia State
L 83-64
Away
11/16/2021
Boston University
-
Home
11/19/2021
Duquesne
-
Away
11/27/2021
Harvard
-
Away
11/30/2021
Detroit Mercy
-
Home
12/3/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/7/2021
UMass
-
Home
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Rhode Island
L 71-62
Away
11/12/2021
Gordon
W 85-61
Home
11/16/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
11/18/2021
Hartford
-
Away
11/21/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Away
11/24/2021
Florida State
-
Away
11/28/2021
Merrimack
-
Home
12/1/2021
George Washington
-
Away
