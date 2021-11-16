Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Sahvir Wheeler (right) shoots over Northeastern Huskies guard Tyson Walker (2) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northeastern Huskies (0-2) play the Boston University Terriers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Boston University

    Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Boston University

    • Last year, the Huskies recorded 67.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.9 the Terriers gave up.
    • The Terriers' 69.4 points per game last year were just 1.1 more points than the 68.3 the Huskies allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Huskies had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.6% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Terriers' opponents hit.
    • The Terriers shot at a 43.7% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Tyson Walker scored 18.8 points and dished out 4.8 assists per game last season.
    • Shaquille Walters grabbed 5.9 boards per game while also scoring 9.4 points a contest.
    • Walker knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Walker averaged 2.4 steals per game, while Jahmyl Telfort collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

    Boston University Players to Watch

    • Javante McCoy scored 16.1 points and distributed 2.1 assists per game last season.
    • Sukhmail Mathon averaged 8.2 boards per game in addition to his 11.2 PPG average.
    • Jonas Harper hit an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Harper and Mathon were defensive standouts last season, with Harper averaging 1.3 steals per game and Mathon collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Northeastern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Colgate

    L 65-58

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Georgia State

    L 83-64

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Boston University

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    Boston University Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 71-62

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Gordon

    W 85-61

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Hartford

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Merrimack

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    George Washington

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Boston University at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

