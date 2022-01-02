Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northeastern Huskies (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

    Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

    • The Huskies put up 64.8 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cougars allow.
    • The Cougars' 79.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 67.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
    • The Cougars are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Shaquille Walters, who scores 12.9 points and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
    • Northeastern's best rebounder is Chris Doherty, who averages 9.4 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
    • Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
    • Djogo is Northeastern's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Doherty leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

    • Dimitrius Underwood has averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars leaderboards in those categories.
    • Charleston (SC)'s John Meeks scores 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Reyne Smith is the top shooter from deep for the Cougars, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Underwood (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten (1.2 per game).

    Northeastern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Colgate

    W 74-69

    Home

    12/7/2021

    UMass

    W 82-76

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Davidson

    L 79-69

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Elon

    L 79-62

    Away

    12/31/2021

    William & Mary

    L 71-70

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Towson

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    JMU

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Drexel

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Delaware

    -

    Home

    Charleston (SC) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Tulane

    W 86-72

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 78-76

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Stetson

    L 67-59

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Old Dominion

    W 82-80

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Delaware

    L 67-66

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Hofstra

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Elon

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    UNC Wilmington

    -

    Home

    1/20/2022

    Towson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    College of Charleston at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

