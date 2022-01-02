Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)
- Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)
- The Huskies put up 64.8 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars' 79.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 67.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
- The Cougars are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Shaquille Walters, who scores 12.9 points and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
- Northeastern's best rebounder is Chris Doherty, who averages 9.4 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.
- Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Djogo is Northeastern's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Doherty leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Dimitrius Underwood has averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars leaderboards in those categories.
- Charleston (SC)'s John Meeks scores 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Reyne Smith is the top shooter from deep for the Cougars, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Underwood (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten (1.2 per game).
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Colgate
W 74-69
Home
12/7/2021
UMass
W 82-76
Home
12/12/2021
Davidson
L 79-69
Home
12/29/2021
Elon
L 79-62
Away
12/31/2021
William & Mary
L 71-70
Away
1/3/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
1/5/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/9/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/11/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/15/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/17/2022
Delaware
-
Home
Charleston (SC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Tulane
W 86-72
Away
12/12/2021
Presbyterian
W 78-76
Home
12/16/2021
Stetson
L 67-59
Away
12/22/2021
Old Dominion
W 82-80
Away
12/31/2021
Delaware
L 67-66
Home
1/3/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/5/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/9/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/11/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/17/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/20/2022
Towson
-
Away