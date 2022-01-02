Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

The Huskies put up 64.8 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars' 79.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 67.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.

This season, the Huskies have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

The Cougars are shooting 41.3% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 43.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Huskies is Shaquille Walters, who scores 12.9 points and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.

Northeastern's best rebounder is Chris Doherty, who averages 9.4 boards per game in addition to his 11.0 PPG average.

Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Djogo is Northeastern's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Doherty leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Dimitrius Underwood has averaged 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cougars leaderboards in those categories.

Charleston (SC)'s John Meeks scores 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Reyne Smith is the top shooter from deep for the Cougars, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Charleston (SC)'s leader in steals is Underwood (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Charles Lampten (1.2 per game).

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Colgate W 74-69 Home 12/7/2021 UMass W 82-76 Home 12/12/2021 Davidson L 79-69 Home 12/29/2021 Elon L 79-62 Away 12/31/2021 William & Mary L 71-70 Away 1/3/2022 Charleston (SC) - Home 1/5/2022 UNC Wilmington - Home 1/9/2022 Towson - Away 1/11/2022 JMU - Away 1/15/2022 Drexel - Home 1/17/2022 Delaware - Home

Charleston (SC) Schedule