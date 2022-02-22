Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (7-19, 1-14 CAA) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-12, 6-8 CAA) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC)

  • The 77.2 points per game the Cougars average are 6.7 more points than the Huskies give up (70.5).
  • The Huskies' 64.5 points per game are 11.4 fewer points than the 75.9 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • The Huskies have shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • The Cougars leader in rebounds and assist is Dimitrius Underwood, who pulls down 6.7 rebounds and distributes 3.2 assists per game along with scoring 10.8 points per contest.
  • Charleston (SC)'s leading scorer is John Meeks, who tallies 14.5 points a game in addition to his 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Reyne Smith makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cougars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Underwood and Charles Lampten lead Charleston (SC) on the defensive end, with Underwood leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Lampten in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort is at the top of the Huskies scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 2.8 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.
  • The Northeastern leaders in rebounding and assists are Chris Doherty with 9.2 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.5 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Shaquille Walters with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
  • Nikola Djogo is reliable from distance and leads the Huskies with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Northeastern's leader in steals is Djogo (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Doherty (0.8 per game).

Charleston (SC) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Elon

W 66-64

Away

2/12/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 85-79

Away

2/14/2022

Drexel

W 79-75

Home

2/17/2022

JMU

L 71-63

Home

2/19/2022

Towson

L 80-77

Home

2/22/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

2/24/2022

Delaware

-

Away

2/26/2022

Drexel

-

Away

2/28/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

JMU

L 76-71

Home

2/5/2022

Towson

W 58-53

Home

2/10/2022

Delaware

L 74-61

Away

2/12/2022

Drexel

L 67-51

Away

2/19/2022

Hofstra

L 76-73

Away

2/22/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

2/24/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

2/26/2022

Elon

-

Home

How To Watch

February
22
2022

College of Charleston at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
