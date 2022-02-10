Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern at Delaware in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After playing just one game in the last 11 days, Delaware opens a stretch of five games in 10 days by hosting Northeastern on Thursday.

Delaware (15-8, 6-4) has not played since a 76-68 loss to Drexel last Thursday when Andrew Carr posted his first career double-double with career-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Northeastern vs. Delaware game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jyare Davis, who came off the bench to contribute 12 points and five boards, earned his second straight CAA Rookie of the Week honor on Monday.

The Blue Hens are playing four consecutive home games for the first time since Feb. 1-12, 2014.

Delaware has won four of the last five meetings against Northeastern, including an 82-76 overtime victory on Jan. 17.

Northeastern (7-16, 1-11) picked up a much-needed 58-53 win in its last game against Towson. Chris Doherty recorded his second straight double-double and the team held Towson to a 1-for-15 afternoon from three point range. It marked the Huskies first conference win. 

Doherty finished the day with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. He was joined in double figures by Nikola Djogo (12 points), who was 4-of-9 from deep, and Coleman Stucke (10 points).

Delaware leads the all-time series with Northeastern, 32-28 and the Blue Hens are 15-11 against the Huskies at home. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Northeastern at Delaware

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17643511
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons

1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics

1 minute ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Charlotte

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy