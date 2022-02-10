After playing just one game in the last 11 days, Delaware opens a stretch of five games in 10 days by hosting Northeastern on Thursday.

Delaware (15-8, 6-4) has not played since a 76-68 loss to Drexel last Thursday when Andrew Carr posted his first career double-double with career-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jyare Davis, who came off the bench to contribute 12 points and five boards, earned his second straight CAA Rookie of the Week honor on Monday.

The Blue Hens are playing four consecutive home games for the first time since Feb. 1-12, 2014.

Delaware has won four of the last five meetings against Northeastern, including an 82-76 overtime victory on Jan. 17.

Northeastern (7-16, 1-11) picked up a much-needed 58-53 win in its last game against Towson. Chris Doherty recorded his second straight double-double and the team held Towson to a 1-for-15 afternoon from three point range. It marked the Huskies first conference win.

Doherty finished the day with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season. He was joined in double figures by Nikola Djogo (12 points), who was 4-of-9 from deep, and Coleman Stucke (10 points).

Delaware leads the all-time series with Northeastern, 32-28 and the Blue Hens are 15-11 against the Huskies at home.

