How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 0-5 CAA) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Matthews Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Delaware

  • The 74.9 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens put up are 5.5 more points than the Huskies give up (69.4).
  • The Huskies' 65.2 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
  • This season, the Fightin' Blue Hens have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 45% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

Delaware Players to Watch

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens scoring leader is Jameer Nelson Jr., who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Dylan Painter is Delaware's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Kevin Anderson is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens get the most three-point shooting production out of Ryan Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • The Delaware steals leader is Nelson, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Carr, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort is the top scorer for the Huskies with 13 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Northeastern's leader in rebounds is Chris Doherty with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Nikola Djogo with 2.2 per game.
  • Djogo is the top scorer from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Northeastern's leader in steals is Djogo (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Doherty (0.6 per game).

Delaware Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Iona

L 83-72

Away

12/29/2021

UNC Wilmington

L 70-68

Away

12/31/2021

Charleston (SC)

W 67-66

Away

1/11/2022

Drexel

W 81-77

Away

1/15/2022

Hofstra

L 82-77

Away

1/17/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/20/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/22/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/24/2022

Towson

-

Home

1/27/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/29/2022

JMU

-

Away

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Elon

L 79-62

Away

12/31/2021

William & Mary

L 71-70

Away

1/9/2022

Towson

L 70-67

Away

1/11/2022

JMU

L 89-66

Away

1/15/2022

Drexel

L 76-68

Home

1/17/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/22/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

1/24/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/27/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

1/29/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Away

2/3/2022

JMU

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Delaware at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
