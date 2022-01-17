How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 0-5 CAA) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Delaware
- The 74.9 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens put up are 5.5 more points than the Huskies give up (69.4).
- The Huskies' 65.2 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
- This season, the Fightin' Blue Hens have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 45% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.
Delaware Players to Watch
- The Fightin' Blue Hens scoring leader is Jameer Nelson Jr., who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Dylan Painter is Delaware's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Kevin Anderson is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens get the most three-point shooting production out of Ryan Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The Delaware steals leader is Nelson, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Carr, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort is the top scorer for the Huskies with 13 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his statistics.
- Northeastern's leader in rebounds is Chris Doherty with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Nikola Djogo with 2.2 per game.
- Djogo is the top scorer from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Northeastern's leader in steals is Djogo (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Doherty (0.6 per game).
Delaware Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Iona
L 83-72
Away
12/29/2021
UNC Wilmington
L 70-68
Away
12/31/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 67-66
Away
1/11/2022
Drexel
W 81-77
Away
1/15/2022
Hofstra
L 82-77
Away
1/17/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/20/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/22/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/24/2022
Towson
-
Home
1/27/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/29/2022
JMU
-
Away
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Elon
L 79-62
Away
12/31/2021
William & Mary
L 71-70
Away
1/9/2022
Towson
L 70-67
Away
1/11/2022
JMU
L 89-66
Away
1/15/2022
Drexel
L 76-68
Home
1/17/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/22/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/24/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/27/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
1/29/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
2/3/2022
JMU
-
Home