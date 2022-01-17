How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northeastern Huskies (6-10, 0-5 CAA) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2 CAA) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Matthews Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Delaware

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Matthews Arena

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Delaware

The 74.9 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens put up are 5.5 more points than the Huskies give up (69.4).

The Huskies' 65.2 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

This season, the Fightin' Blue Hens have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 45% of shots the Huskies' opponents have knocked down.

Delaware Players to Watch

The Fightin' Blue Hens scoring leader is Jameer Nelson Jr., who averages 14.3 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Dylan Painter is Delaware's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.8 per game, while Kevin Anderson is its best passer, averaging 3.2 assists in each contest.

The Fightin' Blue Hens get the most three-point shooting production out of Ryan Allen, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The Delaware steals leader is Nelson, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Carr, who compiles 1.1 rejections per contest.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort is the top scorer for the Huskies with 13 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game to his statistics.

Northeastern's leader in rebounds is Chris Doherty with 9.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Nikola Djogo with 2.2 per game.

Djogo is the top scorer from distance for the Huskies, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Northeastern's leader in steals is Djogo (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Doherty (0.6 per game).

Delaware Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Iona L 83-72 Away 12/29/2021 UNC Wilmington L 70-68 Away 12/31/2021 Charleston (SC) W 67-66 Away 1/11/2022 Drexel W 81-77 Away 1/15/2022 Hofstra L 82-77 Away 1/17/2022 Northeastern - Away 1/20/2022 William & Mary - Home 1/22/2022 Elon - Home 1/24/2022 Towson - Home 1/27/2022 Towson - Away 1/29/2022 JMU - Away

Northeastern Schedule