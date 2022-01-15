Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (6-6, 1-1 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Matthews Arena.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Drexel

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Drexel

  • The Huskies record 7.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Dragons give up (72.6).
  • The Dragons' 74.8 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 69.0 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
  • Northeastern's leading rebounder is Chris Doherty averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Nikola Djogo and his 2.3 assists per game.
  • Djogo leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Djogo and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Djogo leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Camren Wynter's points (13.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
  • James Butler is at the top of the Drexel rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.4 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
  • Mate Okros is the top shooter from distance for the Dragons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Drexel's leader in steals is Wynter (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Amari Williams (1.3 per game).

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

Davidson

L 79-69

Home

12/29/2021

Elon

L 79-62

Away

12/31/2021

William & Mary

L 71-70

Away

1/9/2022

Towson

L 70-67

Away

1/11/2022

JMU

L 89-66

Away

1/15/2022

Drexel

-

Home

1/17/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/22/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

1/24/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/27/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

1/29/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Away

Drexel Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Princeton

L 81-79

Away

12/11/2021

Abilene Christian

L 73-56

Away

12/14/2021

Coppin State

W 76-69

Home

1/3/2022

Towson

W 65-61

Home

1/11/2022

Delaware

L 81-77

Home

1/15/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/17/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

1/20/2022

Elon

-

Home

1/22/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

1/27/2022

JMU

-

Away

1/29/2022

Towson

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Drexel at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.
