How to Watch Northeastern vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 0-4 CAA) hope to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Drexel Dragons (6-6, 1-1 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Matthews Arena.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Drexel
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Drexel
- The Huskies record 7.6 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Dragons give up (72.6).
- The Dragons' 74.8 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 69.0 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Dragons have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
Northeastern Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
- Northeastern's leading rebounder is Chris Doherty averaging 9.5 boards per game and its best passer is Nikola Djogo and his 2.3 assists per game.
- Djogo leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Djogo and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Djogo leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Camren Wynter's points (13.8 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Dragons' leaderboards.
- James Butler is at the top of the Drexel rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.4 points and tacks on 1.3 assists per game.
- Mate Okros is the top shooter from distance for the Dragons, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Drexel's leader in steals is Wynter (0.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Amari Williams (1.3 per game).
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
Davidson
L 79-69
Home
12/29/2021
Elon
L 79-62
Away
12/31/2021
William & Mary
L 71-70
Away
1/9/2022
Towson
L 70-67
Away
1/11/2022
JMU
L 89-66
Away
1/15/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/17/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/22/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/24/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/27/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
1/29/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
Drexel Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Princeton
L 81-79
Away
12/11/2021
Abilene Christian
L 73-56
Away
12/14/2021
Coppin State
W 76-69
Home
1/3/2022
Towson
W 65-61
Home
1/11/2022
Delaware
L 81-77
Home
1/15/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/17/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
1/20/2022
Elon
-
Home
1/22/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
1/27/2022
JMU
-
Away
1/29/2022
Towson
-
Away