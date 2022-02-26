Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CAA foes square off when the Northeastern Huskies (8-20, 2-15 CAA) host the Elon Phoenix (9-21, 6-11 CAA) at Matthews Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Matthews Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Elon

  • The Huskies put up 8.1 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Phoenix allow (72.7).
  • The Phoenix score an average of 67.4 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.4 the Huskies give up.
  • The Huskies are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
  • The Phoenix have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Jahmyl Telfort leads the Huskies in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
  • Chris Doherty is Northeastern's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Shaquille Walters is its best passer, distributing 2.5 assists in each contest.
  • Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Djogo and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Djogo leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

  • Darius Burford's points (13.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Phoenix's leaderboards.
  • Michael Graham grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.0 points per game and adds 0.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard.
  • Hunter McIntosh is dependable from deep and leads the Phoenix with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Elon's leader in steals is Burford (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (1.2 per game).

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Delaware

L 74-61

Away

2/12/2022

Drexel

L 67-51

Away

2/19/2022

Hofstra

L 76-73

Away

2/22/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 83-72

Home

2/24/2022

William & Mary

W 62-28

Home

2/26/2022

Elon

-

Home

Elon Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Towson

L 86-50

Away

2/15/2022

Hofstra

L 97-64

Home

2/17/2022

Delaware

L 71-62

Home

2/19/2022

Drexel

L 71-60

Home

2/24/2022

Hofstra

W 81-55

Away

2/26/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Elon at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
33 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 seconds ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
33 seconds ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
33 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
33 seconds ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
33 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
33 seconds ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
33 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy