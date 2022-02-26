How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CAA foes square off when the Northeastern Huskies (8-20, 2-15 CAA) host the Elon Phoenix (9-21, 6-11 CAA) at Matthews Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Elon
- The Huskies put up 8.1 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Phoenix allow (72.7).
- The Phoenix score an average of 67.4 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.4 the Huskies give up.
- The Huskies are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- The Phoenix have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort leads the Huskies in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Chris Doherty is Northeastern's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Shaquille Walters is its best passer, distributing 2.5 assists in each contest.
- Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Djogo and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Djogo leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Elon Players to Watch
- Darius Burford's points (13.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Phoenix's leaderboards.
- Michael Graham grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.0 points per game and adds 0.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard.
- Hunter McIntosh is dependable from deep and leads the Phoenix with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Elon's leader in steals is Burford (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (1.2 per game).
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Delaware
L 74-61
Away
2/12/2022
Drexel
L 67-51
Away
2/19/2022
Hofstra
L 76-73
Away
2/22/2022
Charleston (SC)
L 83-72
Home
2/24/2022
William & Mary
W 62-28
Home
2/26/2022
Elon
-
Home
Elon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Towson
L 86-50
Away
2/15/2022
Hofstra
L 97-64
Home
2/17/2022
Delaware
L 71-62
Home
2/19/2022
Drexel
L 71-60
Home
2/24/2022
Hofstra
W 81-55
Away
2/26/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Elon at Northeastern
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)