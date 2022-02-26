How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 21, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Elon Phoenix forward Michael Graham (21) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trey Wade (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

CAA foes square off when the Northeastern Huskies (8-20, 2-15 CAA) host the Elon Phoenix (9-21, 6-11 CAA) at Matthews Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Elon

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Matthews Arena

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. Elon

The Huskies put up 8.1 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Phoenix allow (72.7).

The Phoenix score an average of 67.4 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 69.4 the Huskies give up.

The Huskies are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

The Phoenix have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Jahmyl Telfort leads the Huskies in scoring, tallying 12.9 points per game to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Chris Doherty is Northeastern's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.2 per game, while Shaquille Walters is its best passer, distributing 2.5 assists in each contest.

Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Djogo and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Djogo leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Elon Players to Watch

Darius Burford's points (13.3 per game) and assists (3.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Phoenix's leaderboards.

Michael Graham grabs 6.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.0 points per game and adds 0.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Elon rebounding leaderboard.

Hunter McIntosh is dependable from deep and leads the Phoenix with 2.6 made threes per game.

Elon's leader in steals is Burford (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Graham (1.2 per game).

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/10/2022 Delaware L 74-61 Away 2/12/2022 Drexel L 67-51 Away 2/19/2022 Hofstra L 76-73 Away 2/22/2022 Charleston (SC) L 83-72 Home 2/24/2022 William & Mary W 62-28 Home 2/26/2022 Elon - Home

Elon Schedule