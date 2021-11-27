Publish date:
How to Watch Northeastern vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lavietes Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Harvard
-2
130.5 points
Key Stats for Harvard vs. Northeastern
- Harvard did not participate in games in 2020-21.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty is the Huskies' top rebounder (8.8 per game), and he delivers 12.3 points and 2.2 assists.
- Shaquille Walters is posting a team-best 13 points per game. And he is delivering 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
- The Huskies get 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Nikola Djogo.
- Jahmyl Telfort is the Huskies' top assist man (2.7 per game), and he delivers 12 points and 3 rebounds.
- The Huskies receive 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Vito Cubrilo.
