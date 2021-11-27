Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Harvard Crimson (4-2) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Harvard vs. Northeastern

    Harvard vs Northeastern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Harvard

    -2

    130.5 points

    Key Stats for Harvard vs. Northeastern

    • Harvard did not participate in games in 2020-21.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Chris Doherty is the Huskies' top rebounder (8.8 per game), and he delivers 12.3 points and 2.2 assists.
    • Shaquille Walters is posting a team-best 13 points per game. And he is delivering 6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 52.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
    • The Huskies get 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Nikola Djogo.
    • Jahmyl Telfort is the Huskies' top assist man (2.7 per game), and he delivers 12 points and 3 rebounds.
    • The Huskies receive 3.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Vito Cubrilo.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Northeastern at Harvard

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Springfield Lasers vs. Orange County Breakers

    3 minutes ago
    creighton
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Grand Canyon
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Pepperdine in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17236820
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Panthers

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214457
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at 76ers

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SIU-Edwardsville vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Alex O'Connell (5) and guard Trey Alexander (23) and guard Ryan Nembhard (2) react after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Gabe McGlothan (30) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy