Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon, Northeastern will face off against Harvard in an intriguing college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    While there are some big games on the college basketball slate today, there are also some under-the-radar matchups that fans should keep an eye on. One of those underrated battles will feature Northeastern taking on Harvard.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. Harvard Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Northeastern vs. Harvard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Huskies have a 3-3 record. They are coming off of a loss to Colorado State by a final score of 71-61. Northeastern has a lot of work to do, but it does have some good talent on its roster.

    On the other side, the Crimson have begun the 2021-22 season with a 4-2 record. Harvard is fresh off of an 89-84 win over Colgate. The Crimson were led by junior guard Luka Sakota, who scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

    Both of these teams are in need of a win. Harvard should be favored to win the game, but Northeastern will fight to the end. Be sure to watch live, especially because Ivy League basketball teams have provided some intriguing games already this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Northeastern at Harvard

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17231406
    College Football

    How to Watch Grambling State at Southern

    1 minute ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UCLA at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Grambling vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Harvard vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Southern vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNLV vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy