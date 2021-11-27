How to Watch Northeastern at Harvard in Men's College Basketball

On Saturday afternoon, Northeastern will face off against Harvard in an intriguing college basketball matchup.

While there are some big games on the college basketball slate today, there are also some under-the-radar matchups that fans should keep an eye on. One of those underrated battles will feature Northeastern taking on Harvard.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. Harvard Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

So far this season, the Huskies have a 3-3 record. They are coming off of a loss to Colorado State by a final score of 71-61. Northeastern has a lot of work to do, but it does have some good talent on its roster.

On the other side, the Crimson have begun the 2021-22 season with a 4-2 record. Harvard is fresh off of an 89-84 win over Colgate. The Crimson were led by junior guard Luka Sakota, who scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists.

Both of these teams are in need of a win. Harvard should be favored to win the game, but Northeastern will fight to the end. Be sure to watch live, especially because Ivy League basketball teams have provided some intriguing games already this season.

