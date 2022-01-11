Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern at James Madison in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

James Madison had a four-game winning streak snapped by Hofstra the last time it took the floor. Can the Dukes get back in the win column Monday night when they host Northeastern?

James Madison had one of the most successful starts to the season of any team in the Colonial Athletic Association. However, the Dukes then started 0-1 in conference play. They'll look to get back to their winning ways on Monday night when they host Northeastern.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. James Madison in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Northeastern vs. James Madison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dukes started the season 9-2 against non-conference opponents. That stretch included a 52-49 win over in-state foe Virginia. 

They closed the 2021 calendar year on a four-game winning streak, but with COVID cancelations didn't play between Dec. 12 and Jan. 8. Coming back from that break on Sunday, James Madison fell to Hofstra 87-80.

Northeastern comes into this game at 6-8 on the season. The Huskies also had COVID issues disrupt their schedule in late December.

These have been two of the top defensive teams in the CAA so far this year. James Madison ranks second in the conference, allowing 65.3 points per game, while Northeastern is fourth at 67.6 points per game.

