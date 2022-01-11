How to Watch Northeastern vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-8, 0-0 CAA) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the James Madison Dukes (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Atlantic Union Bank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total JMU -5 140.5 points

Key Stats for JMU vs. Northeastern

The Dukes put up 9.4 more points per game (77.0) than the Huskies give up (67.6).

The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Dukes give up to opponents.

The Dukes are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.7% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

JMU Players to Watch

Takal Molson paces his team in assists per contest (2.7), and also posts 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Vado Morse is tops on his team in both points (11.8) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Justin Amadi posts 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 60.3% from the floor.

Alonzo Sule leads his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also puts up 8.4 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Julien Wooden averages 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Northeastern Players to Watch