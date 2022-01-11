Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. JMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (6-8, 0-0 CAA) will look to end a four-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the James Madison Dukes (9-3, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch JMU vs. Northeastern

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Atlantic Union Bank Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

JMU vs Northeastern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

JMU

-5

140.5 points

Key Stats for JMU vs. Northeastern

  • The Dukes put up 9.4 more points per game (77.0) than the Huskies give up (67.6).
  • The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Dukes give up to opponents.
  • The Dukes are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 41.7% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

JMU Players to Watch

  • Takal Molson paces his team in assists per contest (2.7), and also posts 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Vado Morse is tops on his team in both points (11.8) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Justin Amadi posts 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 60.3% from the floor.
  • Alonzo Sule leads his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also puts up 8.4 points and 0.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Julien Wooden averages 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • Chris Doherty is No. 1 on the Huskies in rebounding (9.5 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Nikola Djogo paces the Huskies in assists (2.3 per game), and posts 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jahmyl Telfort is posting team highs in points (12.4 per game) and assists (1.8). And he is delivering 2.4 rebounds, making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 25.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Shaquille Walters is putting up 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
  • Jason Strong gives the Huskies 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Northeastern at James Madison

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

