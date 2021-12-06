Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (6-3) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Northeastern Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Matthews Arena.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UMass
- The 62.1 points per game the Huskies put up are 17.3 fewer points than the Minutemen give up (79.4).
- The Minutemen score 19.4 more points per game (82.8) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (63.4).
- The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- The Minutemen are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Shaquille Walters leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
- Chris Doherty leads Northeastern in rebounding, grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.
- Walters leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jahmyl Telfort and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Telfort leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes racks up 14.6 points and adds 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards for those statistics.
- T.J. Weeks grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.9 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ Kelly is dependable from three-point range and leads the Minutemen with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Trent Buttrick's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace UMass defensively.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Southern Illinois
W 59-47
Away
11/22/2021
Colorado State
L 71-61
Home
11/27/2021
Harvard
L 77-57
Away
11/30/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 66-56
Home
12/3/2021
Colgate
W 74-69
Home
12/7/2021
UMass
-
Home
12/12/2021
Davidson
-
Home
12/19/2021
Vermont
-
Home
12/22/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
12/29/2021
Elon
-
Away
12/31/2021
William & Mary
-
Away
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 93-90
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
L 89-86
Home
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 92-81
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
W 85-83
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
W 87-77
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
-
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
-
Home
12/22/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/2/2022
Fordham
-
Away