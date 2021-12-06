Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (6-3) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Northeastern Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Matthews Arena.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass

    Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UMass

    • The 62.1 points per game the Huskies put up are 17.3 fewer points than the Minutemen give up (79.4).
    • The Minutemen score 19.4 more points per game (82.8) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (63.4).
    • The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
    • The Minutemen are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Shaquille Walters leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.3 assists.
    • Chris Doherty leads Northeastern in rebounding, grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.
    • Walters leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jahmyl Telfort and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Telfort leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Noah Fernandes racks up 14.6 points and adds 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • T.J. Weeks grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.9 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ Kelly is dependable from three-point range and leads the Minutemen with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Trent Buttrick's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace UMass defensively.

    Northeastern Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 59-47

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Colorado State

    L 71-61

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Harvard

    L 77-57

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 66-56

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Colgate

    W 74-69

    Home

    12/7/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Davidson

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Elon

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 93-90

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    L 89-86

    Home

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 92-81

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    W 85-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    W 87-77

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Massachusetts at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

