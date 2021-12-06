Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (6-3) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Northeastern Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Matthews Arena.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UMass

The 62.1 points per game the Huskies put up are 17.3 fewer points than the Minutemen give up (79.4).

The Minutemen score 19.4 more points per game (82.8) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (63.4).

The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

The Minutemen are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Shaquille Walters leads the Huskies in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.3 assists.

Chris Doherty leads Northeastern in rebounding, grabbing 10.1 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.

Walters leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jahmyl Telfort and Doherty lead Northeastern on the defensive end, with Telfort leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Doherty in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

Noah Fernandes racks up 14.6 points and adds 4.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Minutemen's leaderboards for those statistics.

T.J. Weeks grabs 5.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.9 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UMass rebounding leaderboard.

CJ Kelly is dependable from three-point range and leads the Minutemen with 3.1 made threes per game.

Trent Buttrick's steals (1.6 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace UMass defensively.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Southern Illinois W 59-47 Away 11/22/2021 Colorado State L 71-61 Home 11/27/2021 Harvard L 77-57 Away 11/30/2021 Detroit Mercy W 66-56 Home 12/3/2021 Colgate W 74-69 Home 12/7/2021 UMass - Home 12/12/2021 Davidson - Home 12/19/2021 Vermont - Home 12/22/2021 Saint Bonaventure - Home 12/29/2021 Elon - Away 12/31/2021 William & Mary - Away

UMass Schedule