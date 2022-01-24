How to Watch Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 5-0 CAA) will visit the Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 0-7 CAA) after winning four straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

The Huskies put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Seahawks give up (67.7).

The Seahawks put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only one fewer point than the 70.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44% the Seahawks allow to opponents.

The Seahawks are shooting 40.4% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

Northeastern's leading rebounder is Chris Doherty averaging 8.7 boards per game and its best passer is Nikola Djogo and his 2.1 assists per game.

Djogo leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Djogo is Northeastern's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Doherty leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

UNC Wilmington's assist leader is Mike Okauru with 2.9 per game. He also records 11.4 points per game and adds 3.8 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Fornes hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seahawks.

UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.3 per game.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/9/2022 Towson L 70-67 Away 1/11/2022 JMU L 89-66 Away 1/15/2022 Drexel L 76-68 Home 1/17/2022 Delaware L 82-76 Home 1/22/2022 Hofstra L 72-50 Home 1/24/2022 UNC Wilmington - Home 1/27/2022 UNC Wilmington - Away 1/29/2022 Charleston (SC) - Away 2/3/2022 JMU - Home 2/5/2022 Towson - Home 2/10/2022 Delaware - Away

UNC Wilmington Schedule