How to Watch Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 5-0 CAA) will visit the Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 0-7 CAA) after winning four straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington

  • The Huskies put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Seahawks give up (67.7).
  • The Seahawks put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only one fewer point than the 70.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • The Huskies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
  • The Seahawks are shooting 40.4% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
  • Northeastern's leading rebounder is Chris Doherty averaging 8.7 boards per game and its best passer is Nikola Djogo and his 2.1 assists per game.
  • Djogo leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Djogo is Northeastern's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Doherty leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • UNC Wilmington's assist leader is Mike Okauru with 2.9 per game. He also records 11.4 points per game and adds 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Jaylen Fornes hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seahawks.
  • UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.3 per game.

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Towson

L 70-67

Away

1/11/2022

JMU

L 89-66

Away

1/15/2022

Drexel

L 76-68

Home

1/17/2022

Delaware

L 82-76

Home

1/22/2022

Hofstra

L 72-50

Home

1/24/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/27/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

1/29/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Away

2/3/2022

JMU

-

Home

2/5/2022

Towson

-

Home

2/10/2022

Delaware

-

Away

UNC Wilmington Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Delaware

W 70-68

Home

1/12/2022

Elon

W 73-66

Home

1/17/2022

Charleston (SC)

W 86-78

Away

1/20/2022

JMU

W 71-70

Away

1/22/2022

Towson

W 81-77

Away

1/24/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/27/2022

Northeastern

-

Home

1/29/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

1/31/2022

Drexel

-

Home

2/3/2022

Elon

-

Away

2/5/2022

William & Mary

-

Away

How To Watch

January
24
2022

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

