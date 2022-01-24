How to Watch Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 5-0 CAA) will visit the Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 0-7 CAA) after winning four straight road games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UNC Wilmington
- The Huskies put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Seahawks give up (67.7).
- The Seahawks put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only one fewer point than the 70.3 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44% the Seahawks allow to opponents.
- The Seahawks are shooting 40.4% from the field, 5.3% lower than the 45.7% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 13.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
- Northeastern's leading rebounder is Chris Doherty averaging 8.7 boards per game and its best passer is Nikola Djogo and his 2.1 assists per game.
- Djogo leads the Huskies in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Djogo is Northeastern's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Doherty leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- The Seahawks' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jaylen Sims with 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
- UNC Wilmington's assist leader is Mike Okauru with 2.9 per game. He also records 11.4 points per game and adds 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Fornes hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seahawks.
- UNC Wilmington's leader in steals is Okauru with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Amari Kelly with 1.3 per game.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Towson
L 70-67
Away
1/11/2022
JMU
L 89-66
Away
1/15/2022
Drexel
L 76-68
Home
1/17/2022
Delaware
L 82-76
Home
1/22/2022
Hofstra
L 72-50
Home
1/24/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/27/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away
1/29/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
2/3/2022
JMU
-
Home
2/5/2022
Towson
-
Home
2/10/2022
Delaware
-
Away
UNC Wilmington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Delaware
W 70-68
Home
1/12/2022
Elon
W 73-66
Home
1/17/2022
Charleston (SC)
W 86-78
Away
1/20/2022
JMU
W 71-70
Away
1/22/2022
Towson
W 81-77
Away
1/24/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/27/2022
Northeastern
-
Home
1/29/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/31/2022
Drexel
-
Home
2/3/2022
Elon
-
Away
2/5/2022
William & Mary
-
Away
