How to Watch Northeastern vs. William & Mary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 1-15 CAA) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the William & Mary Tribe (5-24, 4-12 CAA), who have lost seven straight. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Arena: Matthews Arena
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. William & Mary
- The Huskies record 10.0 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Tribe allow (74.7).
- The Tribe score 6.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (71.0).
- The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- The Tribe have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
- Chris Doherty leads Northeastern in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Shaquille Walters leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
- Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- The Northeastern steals leader is Djogo, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Doherty, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Ben Wight collects 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Tribe, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- William & Mary's assist leader is Tyler Rice with 3.4 per game. He also averages 7.5 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
- Connor Kochera knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tribe.
- William & Mary's leader in steals and blocks is Brandon Carroll with 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Towson
W 58-53
Home
2/10/2022
Delaware
L 74-61
Away
2/12/2022
Drexel
L 67-51
Away
2/19/2022
Hofstra
L 76-73
Away
2/22/2022
Charleston (SC)
L 83-72
Home
2/24/2022
William & Mary
-
Home
2/26/2022
Elon
-
Home
William & Mary Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Towson
L 75-60
Away
2/12/2022
JMU
L 69-55
Away
2/14/2022
UNC Wilmington
L 80-73
Away
2/17/2022
Drexel
L 72-57
Home
2/19/2022
Delaware
L 73-69
Home
2/24/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
2/26/2022
Hofstra
-
Away
