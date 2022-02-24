Skip to main content

How to Watch Northeastern vs. William & Mary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 1-15 CAA) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the William & Mary Tribe (5-24, 4-12 CAA), who have lost seven straight. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. William & Mary

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. William & Mary

  • The Huskies record 10.0 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Tribe allow (74.7).
  • The Tribe score 6.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (71.0).
  • The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • The Tribe have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Northeastern Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
  • Chris Doherty leads Northeastern in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Shaquille Walters leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.
  • Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • The Northeastern steals leader is Djogo, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Doherty, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Ben Wight collects 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Tribe, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • William & Mary's assist leader is Tyler Rice with 3.4 per game. He also averages 7.5 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.
  • Connor Kochera knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tribe.
  • William & Mary's leader in steals and blocks is Brandon Carroll with 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Northeastern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Towson

W 58-53

Home

2/10/2022

Delaware

L 74-61

Away

2/12/2022

Drexel

L 67-51

Away

2/19/2022

Hofstra

L 76-73

Away

2/22/2022

Charleston (SC)

L 83-72

Home

2/24/2022

William & Mary

-

Home

2/26/2022

Elon

-

Home

William & Mary Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Towson

L 75-60

Away

2/12/2022

JMU

L 69-55

Away

2/14/2022

UNC Wilmington

L 80-73

Away

2/17/2022

Drexel

L 72-57

Home

2/19/2022

Delaware

L 73-69

Home

2/24/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

2/26/2022

Hofstra

-

Away

How To Watch

February
24
2022

William & Mary at Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
