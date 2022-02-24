How to Watch Northeastern vs. William & Mary: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northeastern Huskies (7-20, 1-15 CAA) take a four-game slide into a home matchup with the William & Mary Tribe (5-24, 4-12 CAA), who have lost seven straight. The contest tips at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. William & Mary

The Huskies record 10.0 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Tribe allow (74.7).

The Tribe score 6.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (71.0).

The Huskies make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Tribe have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

The Tribe have shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points less than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Northeastern Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Huskies this season is Jahmyl Telfort, who averages 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Chris Doherty leads Northeastern in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Shaquille Walters leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.5 in each contest.

Nikola Djogo makes more threes per game than any other member of the Huskies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Northeastern steals leader is Djogo, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Doherty, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

William & Mary Players to Watch

Ben Wight collects 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Tribe, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

William & Mary's assist leader is Tyler Rice with 3.4 per game. He also averages 7.5 points per game and grabs 2.1 rebounds per game.

Connor Kochera knocks down 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tribe.

William & Mary's leader in steals and blocks is Brandon Carroll with 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Towson W 58-53 Home 2/10/2022 Delaware L 74-61 Away 2/12/2022 Drexel L 67-51 Away 2/19/2022 Hofstra L 76-73 Away 2/22/2022 Charleston (SC) L 83-72 Home 2/24/2022 William & Mary - Home 2/26/2022 Elon - Home

