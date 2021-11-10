Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) battle the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

    Arizona vs Northern Arizona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona

    -25.5

    143.5 points

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

    • Last year, the Wildcats put up 75.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks allowed.
    • The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.
    • The Lumberjacks shot 42.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats at 7.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 12.2 points.
    • Bennedict Mathurin put up 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last year.
    • Jordan Brown averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Terrell Brown put up 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season, shooting 39.0% from the field.

    Northern Arizona Players to Watch

    • Cameron Shelton scored 19.2 points, grabbed 5.7 rebounds and distributed 4.1 assists per game last season.
    • Luke Avdalovic hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Shelton averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Carson Towt collected 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northern Arizona at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
