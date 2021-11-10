Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) battle the Arizona Wildcats (0-0) at McKale Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game tips at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -25.5 143.5 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Last year, the Wildcats put up 75.4 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks allowed.

The Lumberjacks' 63.5 points per game last year were 5.1 fewer points than the 68.6 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.

The Wildcats shot 44.7% from the field last season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.

The Lumberjacks shot 42.4% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats at 7.1 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 1.2 assists and 12.2 points.

Bennedict Mathurin put up 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last year.

Jordan Brown averaged 9.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Terrell Brown put up 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season, shooting 39.0% from the field.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch