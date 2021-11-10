Northern Arizona opens its season at Arizona for the third straight year when it takes on the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

The Northern Arizona men's basketball team looks to pull off an upset of in-state rival Arizona when it open its season against the Wildcats for the third straight year.

How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona Today:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The game against Arizona is the first of two against Pac-12 opponents for the Lumberjacks as they travel to Washington on Thursday. The Lumberjacks are looking to improve on their six-win season from last year.

Arizona will look to beat Northern Arizona for the third straight year and get a win in Tommy Lloyd's debut as head coach of the Wildcats.

Lloyd comes over from Gonzaga after being an assistant there for the last 20 years and takes over for Sean Miller, who was fired after last season.

The Wildcats have struggled over the last few years amid recruiting violations under Miller. Lloyd represents a fresh start and they have three winnable games to start the season before they get their first big test against Wichita State in Las Vegas.

