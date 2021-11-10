Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Arizona opens its season at Arizona for the third straight year when it takes on the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Northern Arizona men's basketball team looks to pull off an upset of in-state rival Arizona when it open its season against the Wildcats for the third straight year.

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Northern Arizona at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The game against Arizona is the first of two against Pac-12 opponents for the Lumberjacks as they travel to Washington on Thursday. The Lumberjacks are looking to improve on their six-win season from last year.

    Arizona will look to beat Northern Arizona for the third straight year and get a win in Tommy Lloyd's debut as head coach of the Wildcats.

    Lloyd comes over from Gonzaga after being an assistant there for the last 20 years and takes over for Sean Miller, who was fired after last season.

    The Wildcats have struggled over the last few years amid recruiting violations under Miller. Lloyd represents a fresh start and they have three winnable games to start the season before they get their first big test against Wichita State in Las Vegas. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Orgeon State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State

    5 minutes ago
    Arizona Wildcats
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona

    5 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    35 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    35 minutes ago
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

    35 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) reacts after California Golden Bears guard Jalen Celestine (32) pokes the ball away from him during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tarleton State vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Longwood vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Duke Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy