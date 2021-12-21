No. 4 Gonzaga needs to get back to its strong form against Northern Arizona after losing two of its last five games.

The Gonzaga men's basketball team (9–2) entered the season ranked No. 1 and favorites to get back to the Final Four. The Bulldogs have already doubled their losses from last season through 11 games, but they are still ranked No. 4 in the country.

Northern Arizona (4–7) comes to town looking to pull off the biggest upset in school history.

How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

The Bulldogs are getting back into a groove after losing two games against ranked teams.

So far, the Bulldogs have played three top 5 teams in Texas (win), UCLA (win) and Duke (loss), while facing two other top 25 teams in Alabama (loss) and Texas Tech (win).

Freshman phenom Chet Holmgren has recorded double-digit rebounds in his last three games and is starting to get in the flow of things. On the season, he is averaging 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.

That's bad news for the Lumberjacks, who are next on the schedule for a Bulldogs team that is getting better every game.

