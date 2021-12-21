Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 4 Gonzaga needs to get back to its strong form against Northern Arizona after losing two of its last five games.
    Author:

    The Gonzaga men's basketball team (9–2) entered the season ranked No. 1 and favorites to get back to the Final Four. The Bulldogs have already doubled their losses from last season through 11 games, but they are still ranked No. 4 in the country.

    Northern Arizona (4–7) comes to town looking to pull off the biggest upset in school history.

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

    Live Stream Northern Arizona at Gonzaga on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs are getting back into a groove after losing two games against ranked teams. 

    So far, the Bulldogs have played three top 5 teams in Texas (win), UCLA (win) and Duke (loss), while facing two other top 25 teams in Alabama (loss) and Texas Tech (win).

    Freshman phenom Chet Holmgren has recorded double-digit rebounds in his last three games and is starting to get in the flow of things. On the season, he is averaging 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.6 blocks per game.

    That's bad news for the Lumberjacks, who are next on the schedule for a Bulldogs team that is getting better every game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket around LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    1 minute ago
    Nick Cannon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Miracles Across 125th Street'

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy