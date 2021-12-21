Skip to main content
    How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half of the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-7) face the No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-2) at McCarthey Athletic Center on Monday, December 20, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona

    • Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gonzaga vs Northern Arizona Betting Information

    Gonzaga

    -35

    146.5 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Northern Arizona

    • The Bulldogs score 12.3 more points per game (84.1) than the Lumberjacks give up (71.8).
    • The Lumberjacks' 68.8 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 63.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents have made.
    • The Lumberjacks' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (38.3%).

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren leads his team in rebounds per game (8.5), and also posts 12.7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.4 steals and 3.5 blocked shots (third in the country).
    • Drew Timme paces his team in both points (17.4) and assists (2.4) per game, and also posts 6.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Julian Strawther averages 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Andrew Nembhard leads his squad in assists per game (5.0), and also averages 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Rasir Bolton is averaging 11.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

    Northern Arizona Players to Watch

    • Carson Towt tops the Lumberjacks in rebounding (9.5 per game) and assists (3.5), and averages 9.0 points. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Cole paces the Lumberjacks in scoring (17.6 points per game) and assists (3.2), and averages 3.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • The Lumberjacks receive 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Nik Mains.
    • The Lumberjacks receive 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Ezekiel Richards.
    • Mason Stark is averaging 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    Northern Arizona at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nick Cannon
    entertainment

    How to Watch 'Miracles Across 125th Street'

    1 minute ago
