Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

The Washington Huskies (0-0) hit the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona

Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Thursday, November 11, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Total Washington -15.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Arizona

Last year, the Huskies averaged 67.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks allowed.

The Lumberjacks averaged 13.9 fewer points per game last year (63.5) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (77.4).

Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.6% lower than the 50% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents knocked down.

The Lumberjacks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Washington Players to Watch

Jamal Bey posted 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Hameir Wright averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.9 steals and 1 blocked shots.

Nate Roberts paced the Huskies at 5.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 5.2 points.

Northern Arizona Players to Watch