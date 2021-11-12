Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (0-0) hit the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Arizona

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington vs Northern Arizona Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -15.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Arizona

    • Last year, the Huskies averaged 67.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks allowed.
    • The Lumberjacks averaged 13.9 fewer points per game last year (63.5) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (77.4).
    • Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.6% lower than the 50% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents knocked down.
    • The Lumberjacks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey posted 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Hameir Wright averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.9 steals and 1 blocked shots.
    • Nate Roberts paced the Huskies at 5.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 5.2 points.

    Northern Arizona Players to Watch

    • Cameron Shelton put up 19.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game last season.
    • Luke Avdalovic hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Shelton averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Carson Towt notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Northern Arizona at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15641940
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135753
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Clippers

    33 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Northern Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Wild at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17128618
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Kraken

    1 hour ago
    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Zegarowski (11) dribbles the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) as Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (32) and forward Damien Jefferson (23) move around the top of the key in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Doug McSchooler-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. UC Riverside: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) looks to shoot over Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy