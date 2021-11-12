Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (0-0) hit the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 11, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-15.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Arizona
- Last year, the Huskies averaged 67.7 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.9 the Lumberjacks allowed.
- The Lumberjacks averaged 13.9 fewer points per game last year (63.5) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (77.4).
- Last season, the Huskies had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.6% lower than the 50% of shots the Lumberjacks' opponents knocked down.
- The Lumberjacks' 42.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was three percentage points lower than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
Washington Players to Watch
- Jamal Bey posted 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year, shooting 35.7% from the floor and 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Hameir Wright averaged 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.9 steals and 1 blocked shots.
- Nate Roberts paced the Huskies at 5.7 rebounds per contest last season, while also putting up 0.5 assists and 5.2 points.
Northern Arizona Players to Watch
- Cameron Shelton put up 19.2 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game last season.
- Luke Avdalovic hit an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Shelton averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Carson Towt notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
