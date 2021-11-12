Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Arizona and Washington both look for their first win of the year when they battle on Thursday night in this college basketball matchup.
    Northern Arizona opened its season on Tuesday with a loss to Arizona 81-52. The Lumberjacks were within three with 9:18 to go in the first half but were outscored by 17 to end the half and could never recover.

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Washington Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

    Live stream the Northern Arizona at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Carson Towt was the only one to score in double figures for Northern Arizona, as he led the team with 11 points. It was a struggle offensively, as the Lumberjacks shot just 35.8% from the field.

    Northern Arizona will try and improve that number on Thursday as it looks to deal Washington its second straight loss.

    The Huskies season opener did not go well, as they were upset by Northern Illinois 71-64. Washington trailed by as many as 16 in the first half but battled back to take a one-point lead with 5:26 left. The Huskies immediately gave up a three-pointer, though, and let the victory slip away. 

    It was a bad start to the season for a Huskies team that really struggled last year. They  need a bounce-back game and will look to take care of a Northern Arizona team that struggled against the Wildcats on Tuesday.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2024

    Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Washington Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)
    Time
    10:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
