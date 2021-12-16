On Wednesday night, Northern Colorado will look to pull off a huge upset when it takes on Arizona.

Every single college basketball fan loves to see a good upset from time to time. Tonight, Northern Colorado will have a chance to pull one off when they face off against No. 8 ranked Arizona. The Wildcats should win this game, but crazier upsets have happened.

How to Watch Northern Colorado Bears at Arizona Wildcats Today:

Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Northern Colorado has their work cut out for them and they enter tonight's game with a 6-5 record. No one is giving them a chance to pull off this massive upset. However, they are a solid team on both sides of the floor and the Wildcats cannot afford to take them lightly.

As for the Wildcats, they enter this game with an impressive and dominant 9-0 record. They are fresh off of an 83-79 victory over a talented Illinois squad. Arizona looks like a legitimate national championship contender, but they can't afford to get complacent.

This should be a fun game to watch, although the Wildcats should win fairly easily. But, no one should count out a college basketball upset. Make sure to tune in to see if Northern Colorado can give Arizona a run for their money.

