Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Colorado at Arizona in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, Northern Colorado will look to pull off a huge upset when it takes on Arizona.
    Author:

    Every single college basketball fan loves to see a good upset from time to time. Tonight, Northern Colorado will have a chance to pull one off when they face off against No. 8 ranked Arizona. The Wildcats should win this game, but crazier upsets have happened.

    How to Watch Northern Colorado Bears at Arizona Wildcats Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

    Live stream the Northern Colorado Bears at Arizona Wildcats game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Northern Colorado has their work cut out for them and they enter tonight's game with a 6-5 record. No one is giving them a chance to pull off this massive upset. However, they are a solid team on both sides of the floor and the Wildcats cannot afford to take them lightly.

    As for the Wildcats, they enter this game with an impressive and dominant 9-0 record. They are fresh off of an 83-79 victory over a talented Illinois squad. Arizona looks like a legitimate national championship contender, but they can't afford to get complacent.

    This should be a fun game to watch, although the Wildcats should win fairly easily. But, no one should count out a college basketball upset. Make sure to tune in to see if Northern Colorado can give Arizona a run for their money.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Northern Colorado at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new york rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354508
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    florida state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy