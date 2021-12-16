Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) drives to the net against Northern Colorado Bears guard Daylen Kountz (1) as guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) and forward Kur Jockuch (15) defend in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (9-0) take a nine-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears (6-5), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: McKale Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Arizona vs Northern Colorado Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona

    -24.5

    154 points

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

    • The Wildcats put up 90.7 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 72.8 the Bears give up.
    • The Bears' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
    • The Bears' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko puts up a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.6% from the field.
    • Azuolas Tubelis averages 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Bennedict Mathurin paces his squad in both points (18.4) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (5.2), and also averages 11.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Dalen Terry posts 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor.

    Northern Colorado Players to Watch

    • Daylen Kountz is posting a team-best 18.9 points per game. And he is producing 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
    • Kur Jockuch is putting up a team-high 9.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.0 points and 1.6 assists, making 63.9% of his shots from the field.
    • Matt Johnson is the Bears' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he contributes 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
    • Bodie Hume gives the Bears 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Dalton Knecht is posting 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Northern Colorado at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
