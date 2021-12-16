Dec 14, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) drives to the net against Northern Colorado Bears guard Daylen Kountz (1) as guard D'Shawn Schwartz (5) and forward Kur Jockuch (15) defend in the first half at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (9-0) take a nine-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears (6-5), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -24.5 154 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Colorado

The Wildcats put up 90.7 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 72.8 the Bears give up.

The Bears' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).

The Bears' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko puts up a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.6% from the field.

Azuolas Tubelis averages 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin paces his squad in both points (18.4) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (5.2), and also averages 11.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dalen Terry posts 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch