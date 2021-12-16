Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (9-0) take a nine-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears (6-5), winners of three straight. The contest tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Northern Colorado
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-24.5
154 points
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Northern Colorado
- The Wildcats put up 90.7 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 72.8 the Bears give up.
- The Bears' 74.6 points per game are 12.9 more points than the 61.7 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- The Bears' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko puts up a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He is also posting 13.2 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.6% from the field.
- Azuolas Tubelis averages 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin paces his squad in both points (18.4) and assists (1.8) per contest, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kerr Kriisa leads his team in assists per game (5.2), and also averages 11.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dalen Terry posts 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Daylen Kountz is posting a team-best 18.9 points per game. And he is producing 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Kur Jockuch is putting up a team-high 9.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.0 points and 1.6 assists, making 63.9% of his shots from the field.
- Matt Johnson is the Bears' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he contributes 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Bodie Hume gives the Bears 11.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Dalton Knecht is posting 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.
How To Watch
December
15
2021
Northern Colorado at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)