Northern Colorado beat Portland State on Friday night 86-79 to earn a berth into the Big Sky Championship game.

How to Watch the Big Sky Championship Northern Colorado vs Montana State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bears had lost to them twice earlier this year but avenged those losses on Friday and now have a shot at playing for the Big Sky automatic bid in the championship game.

Their opponent Saturday is top-seeded Montana State who they lost to 87-75 in their regular-season finale.

The Bears did beat the Bobcats way back on December 2nd in overtime and will be looking to do that again.

Montana State, though, will be looking to win its sixth straight game and follow up a regular-season title with a tournament championship.

The Bobcats have had a great season as they currently sit 26-7 overall and have lost just three games since starting the season 4-4.

It has been an impressive run, but it won't mean much to the Bobcats if they can't come home with a win on Saturday and the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

