    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Colorado at Washington State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Washington State looks to snap its two-game losing streak on Saturday when they host Northern Colorado
    Washington State started the year with five straight wins and was 6-1 when it hosted USC on December 4th. The Cougars lost that game on a late bucket and it has sent them into a tailspin as they have now lost three of their last four.

    How to Watch Northern Colorado at Washington State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

    The last two losses have been close losses but they have come against South Dakota State and New Mexico State. While those aren't horrible losses it is still two games the Cougars should have won.

    Saturday they will look to snap out of their funk when they host a Northern Colorado team that will be playing its second straight Pac-12 opponent after losing to Arizona on Wednesday night.

    The loss to the Wildcats snapped a three-game winning streak for the Bears and dropped them back to .500 at 6-6.

    It has been a season of runs for Northern Colorado so far this season as it already have a four-game losing streak and three-game winning streak. 

    The Bears have played in a lot of close games so far this season but have struggled against major conference competition.

    Saturday they will try and reverse their fortunes and pick up a big upset at Washington State.

