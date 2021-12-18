Skip to main content
    How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the ball against New Mexico State Aggies forward Will McNair Jr. (13) in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Aggies won 64-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Beasley Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Washington State vs Northern Colorado Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington State

    -13

    140.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington State vs. Northern Colorado

    • The Cougars average only 2.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Bears allow (75.2).
    • The Bears score an average of 74.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
    • The Cougars make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Bears' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (39.7%).

    Washington State Players to Watch

    • Noah Williams is posting 11.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Efe Abogidi puts up 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 58.8% from the field.
    • Mouhamed Gueye leads the Cougars at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 7 points.
    • TJ Bamba averages 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

    Northern Colorado Players to Watch

    • Daylen Kountz leads the Bears in scoring (20.1 points per game), and averages 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Kur Jockuch is No. 1 on the Bears in rebounding (9.7 per game), and posts 9.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Matt Johnson is the Bears' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he contributes 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.
    • Bodie Hume gives the Bears 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • The Bears get 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Northern Colorado at Washington State

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

