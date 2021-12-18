Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington State Cougars (7-4) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington State vs. Northern Colorado
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Beasley Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington State
-13
140.5 points
Key Stats for Washington State vs. Northern Colorado
- The Cougars average only 2.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Bears allow (75.2).
- The Bears score an average of 74.8 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 64.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Bears' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
Washington State Players to Watch
- Noah Williams is posting 11.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Efe Abogidi puts up 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, shooting 58.8% from the field.
- Mouhamed Gueye leads the Cougars at 5.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.4 assists and 7 points.
- TJ Bamba averages 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.5% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Daylen Kountz leads the Bears in scoring (20.1 points per game), and averages 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kur Jockuch is No. 1 on the Bears in rebounding (9.7 per game), and posts 9.3 points and 1.7 assists. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Matt Johnson is the Bears' top assist man (3.5 per game), and he contributes 12.8 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- Bodie Hume gives the Bears 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Bears get 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dalton Knecht.
