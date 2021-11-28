Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marquette
-21
136.5 points
Key Stats for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois
- The Golden Eagles record 74.0 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.2 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies put up an average of 55.0 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.
- The Huskies are shooting 34.0% from the field, 9.2% lower than the 43.2% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Justin Lewis paces the Golden Eagles with 17.7 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.0 assists.
- Darryl Morsell is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 5.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 8.3 points.
- Kur Kuath averages 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper averages 4.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 27.6% from the floor.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Trendon Hankerson paces the Huskies in scoring (11.8 points per game) and assists (1.2), and posts 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Keshawn Williams gives the Huskies 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Anthony Crump is putting up a team-leading 4.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 3.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 33.3% of his shots from the field.
- Chinedu Kingsley Okanu gets the Huskies 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Kaleb Thornton is the Huskies' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he posts 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.
