Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Total Marquette -21 136.5 points

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

The Golden Eagles record 74.0 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.2 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies put up an average of 55.0 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.

The Huskies are shooting 34.0% from the field, 9.2% lower than the 43.2% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis paces the Golden Eagles with 17.7 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.0 assists.

Darryl Morsell is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 5.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 8.3 points.

Kur Kuath averages 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper averages 4.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 27.6% from the floor.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch