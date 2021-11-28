Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Xavier Johnson (right) dribbles the ball against Northern Illinois Huskies guard Trendon Hankerson (1) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-4) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Fiserv Forum
    Marquette vs Northern Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Marquette

    -21

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Northern Illinois

    • The Golden Eagles record 74.0 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 69.2 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies put up an average of 55.0 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.0% the Huskies allow to opponents.
    • The Huskies are shooting 34.0% from the field, 9.2% lower than the 43.2% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis paces the Golden Eagles with 17.7 points per contest and 8.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.0 assists.
    • Darryl Morsell is averaging 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles at 5.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.7 rebounds and 8.3 points.
    • Kur Kuath averages 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
    • Olivier-Maxence Prosper averages 4.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 27.6% from the floor.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Trendon Hankerson paces the Huskies in scoring (11.8 points per game) and assists (1.2), and posts 3.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Keshawn Williams gives the Huskies 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Anthony Crump is putting up a team-leading 4.6 rebounds per game. And he is producing 3.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 33.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Chinedu Kingsley Okanu gets the Huskies 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • Kaleb Thornton is the Huskies' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he posts 6.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
