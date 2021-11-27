How to Watch Northern Illinois at Marquette in Men's College Basketbal

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Illinois visits Marquette on Saturday with the Huskies on a four-game losing streak.
    The Marquette men's basketball team (5-1) will host Northern Illinois (1-4) on Saturday in a battle of teams separated by about two hours.

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live Stream Northern Illinois at Marquette on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marquette received 41 points in last week's AP poll, just missing the Top 25. But the previously undefeated Golden Eagles just lost their first game of the season, falling 70-54 last Sunday to now No. 16 St. Bonaventure.

    The team's biggest win of the year was a 67-66 victory over then-No. 10 Illinois on Nov. 15. Justin Lewis leads the team in scoring at 17.7 points per game, while Darryl Morsell is second at 17.3. Morsell is shooting 46.2% from three.

    As for the Huskies, the team opened the year with a 71-64 win over Washington but hasn't won since, including dropping all three of its games at the Jacksonville Classic last weekend. The team scored just 37 points in a loss to Missouri.

    On the year, the Huskies average 55.0 points per game, led by 11.8 per night from Trendon Hankerson. The team's top three scorers are all shooting under 40%.

    The programs last met in 2017 with Marquette winning 79-70.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

