Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (0-0) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Illinois
- Last year, the Washington Huskies scored 67.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed.
- The Northern Illinois Huskies scored an average of 62.3 points per game last year, 15.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Washington Huskies gave up.
- The Washington Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Northern Illinois Huskies shot 39.9% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.
Washington Players to Watch
- Jamal Bey posted 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from downtown (third in the nation) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Hameir Wright put up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.9% from the field and 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nate Roberts led the Washington Huskies at 5.7 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 5.2 points.
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- Trendon Hankerson put up 13.9 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Darius Beane grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, while Kaleb Thornton dished out 2.9 assists per contest.
- Hankerson hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Beane and Zool Kueth were defensive standouts last season, with Beane averaging 1.3 steals per game and Kueth collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.
