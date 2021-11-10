Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (0-0) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
    Live Stream on fuboTV:

    Washington vs Northern Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -18.5

    145.5 points

    Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Illinois

    • Last year, the Washington Huskies scored 67.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed.
    • The Northern Illinois Huskies scored an average of 62.3 points per game last year, 15.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Washington Huskies gave up.
    • The Washington Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • The Northern Illinois Huskies shot 39.9% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamal Bey posted 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from downtown (third in the nation) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Hameir Wright put up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.9% from the field and 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Nate Roberts led the Washington Huskies at 5.7 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 5.2 points.

    Northern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Trendon Hankerson put up 13.9 points per game last season to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
    • Darius Beane grabbed 4.5 rebounds per game, while Kaleb Thornton dished out 2.9 assists per contest.
    • Hankerson hit an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Beane and Zool Kueth were defensive standouts last season, with Beane averaging 1.3 steals per game and Kueth collecting 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northern Illinois at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
    

