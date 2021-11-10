Northern Illinois vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) drives down the lane past Arizona Wildcats guard James Akinjo (13) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (0-0) square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Washington vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Washington -18.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Washington vs. Northern Illinois

Last year, the Washington Huskies scored 67.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 77.4 the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed.

The Northern Illinois Huskies scored an average of 62.3 points per game last year, 15.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Washington Huskies gave up.

The Washington Huskies made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Northern Illinois Huskies allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

The Northern Illinois Huskies shot 39.9% from the field, 5.5% lower than the 45.4% the Huskies' opponents shot last season.

Washington Players to Watch

Jamal Bey posted 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last year, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 50.7% from downtown (third in the nation) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Erik Stevenson posted 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hameir Wright put up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 37.9% from the field and 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nate Roberts led the Washington Huskies at 5.7 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 0.5 assists and 5.2 points.

Northern Illinois Players to Watch