    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Northern Illinois Huskies at Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northern Illinois and Washington face off in the battle of Huskies to open the NCAA men's basketball season Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The Northern Illinois and Washington men's basketball teams both come into the new season looking to forget about last year. They will each look to start with a win Tuesday when they face off against each other.

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Washington (IN)

    Live stream the Northern Illinois at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Northern Illinois is coming off a season in which it won just three games. The team struggled throughout much of last year, and it will open its season against a Washington team that won just five games last year.

    Washington will look to put last season behind it as it tries to get back on track. The Huskies will need to be much better as the Pac-12 is improved overall and will give them tough competition all season long. 

    Washington will look to build up wins and confidence against out-of-conference foes and that starts with a game they need to win against Northern Illinois on Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Northern Illinois Huskies at Washington Huskies

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Washington (IN)
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Washington Huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Washington

