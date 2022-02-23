How to Watch Northern Iowa at Indiana State in Men's College Basketball

Norther Iowa is looking to take the lead in the conference as it faces Indiana State on Wednesday.

Northern Iowa is the No. 2 team in the Missouri Valley, fighting for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Panthers are 16-10 overall this season and 12-4 in conference play.

All but one of their conference losses have come on the road at Loyola, Valparaiso and Wyoming. Northern Iowa's only loss at home was to Drake.

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

A.J. Green leads the team in scoring and assists with 18.5 points and 2.2 assists per game. Trae Berhow leads the team in rebounding with 5.2 per game.

Indiana State is trying to upset Northern Iowa, but the Sycamores' season hasn't gone the same way as the Panthers'. They are 11-17 overall this season and just 4-12 against conference opponents.

They bring a three-game losing streak into this game after falling to Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Drake. Cooper Neese leads the Sycamores with 16.3 points per game. He also adds in 4.4 rebounds as well.

These two teams have faced off once before this season. Northern Iowa came away with the 80-74 win at home against Indiana State. Forward Noah Carter led the way with 17 points and four rebounds in the win.

