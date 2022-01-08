How to Watch Northern Iowa at Missouri State

On Saturday in college basketball action, Northern Iowa will hit the road to take on Missouri State.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games on the schedule for fans to watch. Watching live basketball is something that fans should not take for granted with the COVID-19 pandemic trying to threaten the sports world. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Northern Iowa hitting the road to take on Missouri State.

How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Ahead of today's matchup, the Panthers hold a 6-7 record and need to pick up some wins to turn their season around. It hasn't been the year that Northern Iowa was hoping for, but they still have time. Last time out, the Panthers ended up defeating Valparaiso by a final score of 92-65.

On the other side of the court, the Bears are 11-5 entering this matchup. Missouri State has been solid on both sides of the court and will look to continue playing at a high level. They are coming off of a hard-fought 71-69 victory over Bradley.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Both teams are hungry for a win and have talent on their rosters. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

