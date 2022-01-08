Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Missouri State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in college basketball action, Northern Iowa will hit the road to take on Missouri State.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue forward on Saturday with quite a few good games on the schedule for fans to watch. Watching live basketball is something that fans should not take for granted with the COVID-19 pandemic trying to threaten the sports world. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Northern Iowa hitting the road to take on Missouri State.

How to Watch Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream the Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's matchup, the Panthers hold a 6-7 record and need to pick up some wins to turn their season around. It hasn't been the year that Northern Iowa was hoping for, but they still have time. Last time out, the Panthers ended up defeating Valparaiso by a final score of 92-65.

On the other side of the court, the Bears are 11-5 entering this matchup. Missouri State has been solid on both sides of the court and will look to continue playing at a high level. They are coming off of a hard-fought 71-69 victory over Bradley.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Both teams are hungry for a win and have talent on their rosters. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2021

Northern Iowa at Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17469335
PGA Tour

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round

just now
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Querétaro

just now
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Northern Iowa at Missouri State

just now
Jan 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) looks to shoot against Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) and guard Terrell Brown Jr. (23) at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Utah in Men's College Basketball

just now
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

just now
Kentucky s Oscar Tshiebwe celebrates a ta slam dunk against Missouri.Dec. 29. 2021 Kentuckymisouri 14
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

just now
Michigan Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Massachusetts vs. Michigan in Men's College Hockey

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

1 hour ago
chiefs
NFL

How to Watch Chiefs at Broncos

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy