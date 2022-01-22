Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) will host the Drake Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McLeod Center
Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Drake
- The Panthers record 9.6 more points per game (74.9) than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
- The Bulldogs put up only four more points per game (74.2) than the Panthers give up (70.2).
- The Panthers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.6% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who puts up 17.8 points per game along with 2.1 assists.
- Nate Heise leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.4 points a contest.
- The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Noah Carter leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries averages 13.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
- The Drake leaders in rebounding and assists are Garrett Sturtz with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.3 assists per game) and D.J. Wilkins with 2.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).
- DeVries hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tremell Murphy with 0.8 per game.
Northern Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Valparaiso
W 92-65
Home
1/8/2022
Missouri State
W 85-84
Away
1/11/2022
Indiana State
W 80-74
Home
1/15/2022
Southern Illinois
W 69-68
Away
1/19/2022
Valparaiso
L 83-80
Away
1/22/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/26/2022
Evansville
-
Away
1/29/2022
Illinois State
-
Home
2/2/2022
Bradley
-
Home
2/5/2022
Drake
-
Away
2/9/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Home
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Missouri State
L 61-56
Away
1/8/2022
Evansville
W 60-59
Away
1/12/2022
Illinois State
W 86-75
Home
1/17/2022
Southern Illinois
W 60-59
Away
1/19/2022
Bradley
L 83-71
Home
1/22/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Away
1/26/2022
Illinois State
-
Away
1/30/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
2/2/2022
Indiana State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
2/9/2022
Missouri State
-
Home