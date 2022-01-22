Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) will host the Drake Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: McLeod Center

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Drake

The Panthers record 9.6 more points per game (74.9) than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).

The Bulldogs put up only four more points per game (74.2) than the Panthers give up (70.2).

The Panthers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.6% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who puts up 17.8 points per game along with 2.1 assists.

Nate Heise leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.4 points a contest.

The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Noah Carter leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries averages 13.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.

The Drake leaders in rebounding and assists are Garrett Sturtz with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.3 assists per game) and D.J. Wilkins with 2.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).

DeVries hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tremell Murphy with 0.8 per game.

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Valparaiso W 92-65 Home 1/8/2022 Missouri State W 85-84 Away 1/11/2022 Indiana State W 80-74 Home 1/15/2022 Southern Illinois W 69-68 Away 1/19/2022 Valparaiso L 83-80 Away 1/22/2022 Drake - Home 1/26/2022 Evansville - Away 1/29/2022 Illinois State - Home 2/2/2022 Bradley - Home 2/5/2022 Drake - Away 2/9/2022 Southern Illinois - Home

Drake Schedule