Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Northern Iowa Panthers (9-8, 5-2 MVC) will host the Drake Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2 MVC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Drake

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Drake

  • The Panthers record 9.6 more points per game (74.9) than the Bulldogs allow (65.3).
  • The Bulldogs put up only four more points per game (74.2) than the Panthers give up (70.2).
  • The Panthers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.6% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • The Panthers leader in points and assists is AJ Green, who puts up 17.8 points per game along with 2.1 assists.
  • Nate Heise leads Northern Iowa in rebounding, grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.4 points a contest.
  • The Panthers get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
  • Heise is Northern Iowa's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Noah Carter leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries averages 13.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
  • The Drake leaders in rebounding and assists are Garrett Sturtz with 7.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 1.3 assists per game) and D.J. Wilkins with 2.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 9.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).
  • DeVries hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Drake's leader in steals is Sturtz with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Tremell Murphy with 0.8 per game.

Northern Iowa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Valparaiso

W 92-65

Home

1/8/2022

Missouri State

W 85-84

Away

1/11/2022

Indiana State

W 80-74

Home

1/15/2022

Southern Illinois

W 69-68

Away

1/19/2022

Valparaiso

L 83-80

Away

1/22/2022

Drake

-

Home

1/26/2022

Evansville

-

Away

1/29/2022

Illinois State

-

Home

2/2/2022

Bradley

-

Home

2/5/2022

Drake

-

Away

2/9/2022

Southern Illinois

-

Home

Drake Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Missouri State

L 61-56

Away

1/8/2022

Evansville

W 60-59

Away

1/12/2022

Illinois State

W 86-75

Home

1/17/2022

Southern Illinois

W 60-59

Away

1/19/2022

Bradley

L 83-71

Home

1/22/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Away

1/26/2022

Illinois State

-

Away

1/30/2022

Loyola Chicago

-

Home

2/2/2022

Indiana State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Northern Iowa

-

Home

2/9/2022

Missouri State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Drake at Northern Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
