How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois State Redbirds (10-11, 3-5 MVC) hope to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (10-9, 6-3 MVC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: McLeod Center

McLeod Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State

The Panthers put up 74.3 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 76.6 the Redbirds allow.

The Redbirds score an average of 78.7 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.2 the Panthers give up to opponents.

The Panthers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Redbirds allow to opponents.

The Redbirds' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (44.5%).

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

AJ Green leads the Panthers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.3 points and distributing 2.1 assists.

Northern Iowa's best rebounder is Nate Heise, who averages 5.1 boards per game in addition to his 10.4 PPG average.

Green makes more threes per game than any other member of the Panthers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Heise and Noah Carter lead Northern Iowa on the defensive end, with Heise leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Carter in blocks averaging 0.4 per contest.

Illinois State Players to Watch

Antonio Reeves is at the top of the Redbirds scoring leaderboard with 20.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.7 rebounds and averages 1.7 assists per game.

Illinois State's leader in rebounds is Sy Chatman with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Mark Freeman with 3.8 per game.

Josiah Strong is reliable from three-point range and leads the Redbirds with 2.7 made threes per game.

Illinois State's leader in steals is Howard Fleming Jr. (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Kendall Lewis (1.2 per game).

Northern Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Indiana State W 80-74 Home 1/15/2022 Southern Illinois W 69-68 Away 1/19/2022 Valparaiso L 83-80 Away 1/22/2022 Drake L 82-74 Home 1/26/2022 Evansville W 64-59 Away 1/29/2022 Illinois State - Home 2/2/2022 Bradley - Home 2/5/2022 Drake - Away 2/9/2022 Southern Illinois - Home 2/13/2022 Loyola Chicago - Away 2/15/2022 Illinois State - Away

Illinois State Schedule