How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hulman Center.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Hulman Center

Hulman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Northern Iowa -6 143.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

The 73.9 points per game the Panthers record are only 2.5 more points than the Sycamores give up (71.4).

The Sycamores' 70.8 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.

This season, the Panthers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have hit.

The Sycamores have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Noah Carter is posting 14.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Nate Heise averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor.

Trae Berhow posts a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bowen Born posts 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Indiana State Players to Watch