The Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hulman Center.
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Hulman Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Northern Iowa
-6
143.5 points
Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa
- The 73.9 points per game the Panthers record are only 2.5 more points than the Sycamores give up (71.4).
- The Sycamores' 70.8 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Panthers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have hit.
- The Sycamores have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Noah Carter is posting 14.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Nate Heise averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor.
- Trae Berhow posts a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bowen Born posts 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Cameron Henry is the Sycamores' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 14.7 points and 2.7 assists.
- Cooper Neese is averaging a team-leading 16.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
- Kailex Stephens gives the Sycamores 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Xavier Bledson is the Sycamores' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he averages 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- Micah Thomas gets the Sycamores 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
