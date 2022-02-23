Skip to main content

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; UNI Panthers guard AJ Green (4) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana State Sycamores (11-17, 4-12 MVC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-10, 12-4 MVC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Hulman Center.

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Hulman Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Northern Iowa vs Indiana State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Northern Iowa

-6

143.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana State vs. Northern Iowa

  • The 73.9 points per game the Panthers record are only 2.5 more points than the Sycamores give up (71.4).
  • The Sycamores' 70.8 points per game are just 1.3 more points than the 69.5 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Panthers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 43.2% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have hit.
  • The Sycamores have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

  • Noah Carter is posting 14.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Nate Heise averages 9.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 51.0% from the floor.
  • Trae Berhow posts a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.0 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 44.0% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Bowen Born posts 6.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Indiana State Players to Watch

  • Cameron Henry is the Sycamores' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he puts up 14.7 points and 2.7 assists.
  • Cooper Neese is averaging a team-leading 16.1 points per game. And he is delivering 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 41.0% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.
  • Kailex Stephens gives the Sycamores 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Bledson is the Sycamores' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he averages 9.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.
  • Micah Thomas gets the Sycamores 10.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Northern Iowa at Indiana State

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
